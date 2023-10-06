From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oyi Council Area of Anambra State, Mr Chuks Nwoke has warned Vigilance groups to shun acts capable of bringing the security outfit to disrepute by working according to the law establishing community policing.

The DPO gave the warning at Amaugo village square Odumodu Umunya, during the commissioning of Odumodu Enu and Odumodu Ana Vigilante office in the area.

Mr Nwoke also warned youths and security operatives to avoid harassing and maltreating innocent persons to subject them to make confessional statement under duress.

“Community policing involves giving the police reliable information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of suspected criminals.

“Any person you arrest must be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Earlier, Commander of Odumodu Umunya Vigilante, Chief Tochukwu Emesionwu said his men were ready to dislodge criminal elements in the area.

He assured youths of the community of being carried along to ensure no criminal was allowed entry into the two villages of Odumodu Umunya henceforth.

He appealed to the people to return home and to stop sleeping in Hotels for the place is now condusive with the presence of the vigilance group.

Member Representing Oyi constituency in the State Assembly, Hon Dr Innocent Ojike said his people have been suffering for a very long time due to insecurity, saying that nothing meaningful was achievable without security.

While decrying people’s inability to sleep with their two eyes closed in the past, the lawmaker who doubles as Chairman, House Commitee on Trade and Commerce pledged full support of the establishment of the security outfit to protect lives and property of the people.

He commended security operatives in the community, particularly the commander of Nwalupue Security Agency for a job well done.

Also speaking, Chairman of Odumodu security commitee, Sunday Nkweke said decision to inaugurate the Anambra Vigilante Service was informed by previous ugly experiences, assuring that similar occurrences would be nipped in the bud.

He called on people of the area to avail police with reliable information to assist them carry on with their work more effectively.

“There is need for everybody to support the efforts to enable Odumodu people achieve their objectives,” he said.

On his part, Anglican priest, St. Paul church Odumodu, Rev. Wilfred Nwankwo urged residents to guard the two villages jealously to avoid intruders.

He expressed joy with the measures being put in place to secure lives and property of the people, just as he commended Hon Dr Ojike for the intiative, adding that charity should begin at home.

It would be recalled that the two villages of Odumodu for a very long time have been under attack, leading to death of many, while some of the villagers abandoned their ancestral homes to take refuge in neighboring communities.

Highlights of the Vigilante office commissioning were cutting of the tape by Oyi Divisional Police Officer for full commencement of activities and presentation of ten vigilance group operatives with uniform and other relevant tools as members of Odumodu Enu and Odumodu Ana Vigilance group that will secure the lives and property of the people.

Motorcycles were also handed over to the team to facilitate their operations.

Some of the dignitaries present during the event were Obed Nweke, Sunday Esedo, Chidozie Udemezue, Barr. Collins Nweke, Chairman of APGA Umunya ward one and a host of other dignitaries.

Picture of the event.