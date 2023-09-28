From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), have called on Nigerians not to see the ongoing military operations against terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorizing the peace in the country as the exclusive responsibility of the military.

It maintained that military and other security forces alone cannot end the insecurity facing the country without the collaborative efforts of the entire citizens.

It has therefore called on Nigerians to join hands with the military and the security agencies to end insecurity which is ravaging most parts of the country.

Director of Defence Meds Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who made this known at the bi-weekly media update on military operations in the country, said that “experience reveals that, military means alone can not neutralise terrorism and insurgency”

He said “Our mission against terrorists, insurgents and perpetrators of insecurity in the country is not one that should be seen as the exclusive preserve of just the military alone. Experience reveals that military means alone can not neutralise terrorism and insurgency.

“This underscores the need for our counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war to remain a reflection of a whole of society’s commitment. The perpetrators of the insecurity are not ghosts, they have families, relations and are from villages and communities in the country.

“Through a whole-of-society approach, we will suffocate any hope that these groups have of victory through senseless killings and dastardly acts.

“Indeed, while we all are from one locality or another, not everyone can be in the military. Recognising this, there are several ways society can show its commitment in support of the overall objective to defeat terrorism and insurgency in the country. Importantly, such commitment should reflect and align with the will of the people”.