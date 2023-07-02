From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army to remain prayerful as they carry out their primary responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

Lagbaja, who said prayers remain the key to the successes of all military operations to curb insecurity bedeviling the nation, also assured Nigerians of a safe and secured country for all to go about their legitimate businesses.

The COAS, made this known at the inter-denominational church service held to mark the 2023, Nigerian Army Day Celebrations (NADCEL), held at the All Saints Military Cantonment, Mogadishu barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, commended officers and soldiers for their sacrifices in blood and treasure to keep the nation United.

He said considerable achievements in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the various Theatres of Operations within the country have been recorded.

He equally commended officers and soldiers for the professional manner they conducted themselves and supported the smooth conduct of all elections in the country since 1999 and displayed unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of Nigeria and the government of the day, saying that singular act projected the army as a force that believes in democracy as the only legal form of governance as prescribed by our Constitution.

He said NADCEL 2023, which also marks 160th anniversary of the Nigerian Army’s existence is a significant time for the Nigerian Army to retrospect and appraise the contributions and sacrifices made by its personnel to ensure that our dear nation is safe and secured. He said, “there is no gainsaying that the global security environment in the 21st Century has increasingly become volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA). Those that have been around for a while will attest to the rather disturbing reality that, this description aptly typifies the contemporary security space in Nigeria. Our beloved nation is being challenged across the six geopolitical zones, and the various security agencies of government have continued to confront these challenges with commendable results.

According to the COAS, “although some may criticize our achievements, expecting much more than we currently have to show for the nation’s investment in the security sector, we must not hesitate to remind ourselves of where we are coming from and the sacrifices we have made in blood and treasure.

“The NADCEL 2023 thus avails us another opportunity to tell our story, showcase and celebrate our achievements, eulogise our living and fallen heroes, and honour our personnel that have distinguished themselves in the past year. It is also an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to thank the Nigerian people and government for their support and steadfast trust in their Army. Thus, as we celebrate this year’s Army Day, we remember our victories and honour our living and fallen colleagues who have made one sacrifice or the other in service to our fatherland.

“We have continued to coordinate our efforts closely with sister Services and other security agencies to sustain the pressure on the enemies of our country.

“For instance, our coordinated efforts in the North East Theatre under Operation HADIN KAI yielded considerable successes. As of today, we have over a hundred thousand members of the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province groups that have surrendered to our men.

“This unprecedented achievement by the Nigerian Army, alongside its sister Services and other security agencies has led to a more stable environment for governance and economic activities to thrive.

“The Nigerian Army also recorded tremendous feats in our operations to eliminate violent acts of banditry, illegal oil bunkering, and other forms of criminality in other parts of Nigeria. Of particular importance is the contribution of the Nigerian Army in entrenching democracy in the country.

He said “the professional manner in which the Nigerian Army has supported the smooth conduct of all elections in the country since 1999 and displayed unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of Nigeria and the government of the day projected us as a force that believes in democracy as the only legal form of governance as prescribed by our Constitution. Accordingly, I seize this opportunity to reaffirm the total commitment of the Nigerian Army to the defence of the Nigerian Constitution and our fatherland.

“The theme for this year’s NADCEL had been deliberately coined as “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations.” The objective is to refocus effort on administration as one of the wheels on which military operations run. Considerable improvement in our administration is a key driver for transforming the Nigerian Army as captured in my Command Philosophy which is “To transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force toward achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.” Therefore, under my leadership, the Nigerian Army.

“in addition to training, equipment procurement, and recruitment of additional manpower, will focus on all aspects of administration to boost our moral and physical components of fighting power. This we hope to achieve through the provision of befitting and globally comparative accommodation, education, sporting/recreational, and health facilities for our personnel and their families. Our men deserve the best, and that we hope to give”.

Gen Lagabaja, while thanking Nigerians for their unwavering belief and trust in the Nigerian army and president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Nigerian army at this time, said :“I promise that the Nigerian Army under my leadership shall remain loyal, committed, disciplined, and responsive to the dictate of our Constitution and shall be a potent instrument of power for the country. “To the officers and men of the Nigerian Army and our family members, I promise to provide good leadership that helps you to serve in the Nigerian Army of your dream. I urge you to remain resolute, loyal, and disciplined as we continue to give our best in discharging our constitutional responsibilities. On my part, I pledge to make your welfare and that of your families a priority. Finally, I appreciate the support that the Nigerian Army receives from its sister services and other security agencies. I urge you not to relent in cooperating with the Nigerian Army while we are doing everything possible to defend our territorial integrity and preserve peace in our dear country.