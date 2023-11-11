From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of efforts to address the security situation in the the federal capital territory (FCT), Motorcycle Operators Union of Nigeria (MOUN), an off-shoot of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says it is strategizing to reform commercial motorcycling popularly known as Okada in the city.

This was disclosed by MOUN President, Sotayo Olusola at the Union’s Special Delegates Congress 2023, where its new leadership was sworn in on Friday in Abuja.

Olusola said part of the measures would be to establish a database for commercial motorists in the nation’s capital in order to flush out those who utilize it for r illicit activities.

In order to maintain control, he added, okada riders will be required to attend regular sensitization workshops and be forced to wear uniforms for easier identification.

According to the union leader, Okada business is one of the biggest employers of labour in the country and therefore, should be promoted rather than scrapped.

He said: “We are going to modernize everything about okada riding in Nigeria. We are going to ensure that okada riders have a common uniform and we will provide a database for them so that they can be identified anywhere they ride a motorcycle. We did it in Lagos and Ogun and now we are bringing it to Abuja.

“It is going to solve the issue of security and we are going to flush out the criminality out of the Okada business. There are some people who ride okada or by okada for criminality and not for business purposes, but we that are into the okada business, we are using it to feed ourselves. So we are going to organize so that the Federal Government can recognize us properly. That is why we have this common union. So that we can protect ourselves.

“We will be holding sensitization workshops for them so that they can be obeying the rules and regulations of okada riding in Nigeria . So that when they obey the law, there will be no way for security operatives to embarrass them.

“You know okada is the largest employer of labour business in Nigeria. So, we are going to advise the federal government to, instead of saying they are eradicating us, they should fund us so that transportation will be easier for Nigerians.”