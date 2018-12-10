Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Brig.-Gen. Jonathan Templong (rtd) said he would stop at nothing to stop the consistent bloodbath of children, women and the aged in the state.

Gen. Templong stated this, on Monday, during a press briefing, in Jos, and said he accepted the plea of prominently Nigerians to contest the governorship election in Plateau to fix the deplorable security situation.

According to him, “Plateau State must not witness another bloodbath under my administration.

“We will stop at nothing to disrupt and uproot terrorism and lawlessness on the Plateau.

“I will work tirelessly and vigorously to ensure that I create a Plateau where everyone is safe and where everyone has a fair chance of succeeding and becoming prosperous.”

Gen. Templong said he would bring to bear his vast experience in managing complex national security challenges to Plateau State and the nation at large if given the mandate as governor of the state.

He explained that he was given the mandate to flush out Chadian and Nigerien rebels from the Lake Chad basin to restore the territorial integrity and civil administration which he succeeded with minimal casualties while saving and protecting lives and vowed to replicate same in Plateau State.

Gen. Templong noted that his security credentials make him the best qualified person at this point in the political history of Plateau State, where dozens of innocent lives, mostly women and children perish on daily basis.

“It is pretty clear that the current government in the state lacks the capacity to articulate effective response to the worsening security situation where people are helpless at the risk of deadly attacks by armed bandits.

“I have carefully analysed the asymmetric threats to the security of the state but lack the entry point to offer advice to help in neutralising them.”

Gen. Templong said his campaign would be anchored on three point agenda: Security and Sustainable Peace; Good Governance and Development.

He stressed that security and sustainable peace, good governance and Development are inextricably linked and inseparable in jumpstarting the economy of the state.