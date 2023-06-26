From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Acting Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, is set to meet with Commanders of the 79, Police Mobile Force Squadrons, to brainstorm on the security challenges in the country.

The meeting schedule to hold on Monday, is aimed at educating the commanders on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements for better public safety and general security for all and sundry.

This is just as the IGP, has reassured Nigeria that the general security of lives and property in Nigeria will be improved in all ramifications.

The IGP in a statement signed by force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP, reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under his watch, to attain its primacy in the internal security architecture of Nigeria.

“In furtherance of his vision and painstaking drives to achieve his goals, the Acting Inspector-General of Police will be meeting with Commanders of the seventy-nine (79) Police Mobile Force Squadrons on Monday 26th June, 2023 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja to upskill them on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements for better public safety and general security for all and sundry’’

The Ag. Inspector-General of Police assures that the present leadership of the force has outlined an array of policing approaches that will be of immense importance to general public safety in Nigeria.