From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP’s) 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP’s) to Zonal Commands, State Commands and other police Formations across the country.

The senior officers are to deputize other senior ranking officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative, and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing system nationwide.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the postings were aimed at strengthening and catalyze national security mechanisms towards an improved Policing system across the country.

Adejobi, in a statement said “In order to strengthen and catalyze national security mechanisms towards an improved Policing system across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has ordered the strategic posting of eighty-six (86) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP’s) and two hundred and six (206) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP’s) to various Zonal Commands, State Commands and Formations across the nation to deputize other senior ranking officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative, and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing system nationwide.

The IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Force’s leadership to continually embark on initiatives to improve internal security in Nigeria, has charged the newly posted officers to ensure a strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights, and evolve effective strategies for crime control. He similarly tasked them with the achievement of the Force’s strategic policy objectives, the utmost level of professionalism, community-oriented public service, and compliance with the rule of law.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured the general public of unhindered drives in all areas to effectively police Nigeria and strengthen our internal security in line with the Police mandate and call to duty for the betterment of our dear nation. He reiterated the commitment of the Force leadership towards improving policing services in all areas to meet up with contemporary policing ideals.