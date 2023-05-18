By Lukman Olabiyi

A group under the aegis of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organization of Nigeria (YAYON), has called on the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant statutory role to nation’s royal fathers in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group demanded that the traditional rulers be provided with monthly security votes, amounting to 50 per cent of the funds allocated to each state of the Federation.

YAYON made the demand at a press conference which took place in Lagos, while presenting a set of agenda for the next administration to be headed by Asiwaju Tinubu, which would be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

President of the group, Eric Oluwole, while speaking at the event attended by other leaders and members, including Mr. Adeyemo Adewale (YAYON National Secretary), Comrade Sodiq Onfade Ishola (State chairman), Comrade Daniel Sodeinde (Ogun State Chairman), Alhaji Tijani Lukman (Oyo State Chairman), among others, lamented that the last decade of governance in the country was plagued with a lot of challenges, including insecurity and still persisting, notwithstanding the fact that Nigeria was blessed with a lot of resources.

According to Oluwole, the demand being made was to allow royal fathers “to co- manage the affairs of the communities and especially in the areas of security of the communities, the forests and beyond, if investment will be attracted as desired.”

“In addition, this is important to prevent the menace of illegal minning activities that must be strictly and urgently tackled,” he said.

YAYON president argued that allowing the monarchs to be part of this task of securing their respective communities became imperative because they were owners of the land and, therefore, had a lot to do in that regard.

“We demand that the royal fathers should as a matter of urgency towards genuine, meaningful and homogeneous development of communities, be granted statutory roles in the constitution of the nation,” he demanded.

Other agenda listed for the incoming administration of Asiwaju Tinubu to address, according to Oluwole, is the need to bring about agricultural revolution to Yoruba land in conjunction with the Obas, the private sector, saying that “families, individuals, cooperatives societies must be encouraged through specific and definite policies to bring about sufficient food and raw materials production and government offtake of the farm products,” just as he pointedly declared that such would propel hugely the empowerment of youths in the region.

“We demand that standard health care facilities must be established in all communities of the region under the purview of royal fathers and the local government. This will move health to the people and further energize the productive population of the country.

“We demand that schools must be established in all the communities and well equipped. Every child must be entitled to attend the establised schools.

“We demand that History as a subject must be allowed in the schools within the regions as this will shape the developmental progression of the upcoming youths and the need to forster peace and unity.

“We demand that our language should be strictly taught in all schools in the region. A third language aside English Language should be adopted for student’s learning.

“We demand that Legislative proceedings at Houses of Assembly should be conducted in the local and English languages within 70per cent and 30per cent proportions respectively.

“We demand that indigenous people of the region should be predominantly considered for Federal Government job opportunities situated in the region.

“We demand that through specific policies, the royal fathers should periodically present developmental reports the Local and State governments after granting them statutory roles in the Constitution beyond their unofficial roles in the communities. This will further highlights areas of need and planning,” he said.

YAYON president, Comrade Oluwole, said the group looked forward to the adoption of the stated agenda, which he said was focused ‘at addressing issues at local level and would transcend to the desired growth at Local Government level and the State as an entity, hence a greater nation can be achieved.”

“It is imperative at this juncture in the existence of Nigeria that the issues at rudiments must be well tackled to achieve the interwoven developmental results for our nation, hence the submission of our set agenda to the incoming administration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, knowing full well that if the same thing is done over and over again, a different result shouldn’t be expected,” he said.