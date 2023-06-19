…. We will not allow College to die

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Yauri, Dr.Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi has appealed to the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris to construct tunnels round the premises of the Federal Girls College (FGC) Birnin Yauri.

Abdullahi stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Idris at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

It could be recalled that some suspected bandits had on June 17,2021 attacked FGC Yauri and abducted over 100 students and teachers of the college.

While appealing to the Governor on the initiative, the Emir sought the government attention to consider the possibility of digging a ditch round the Federal Government College (FGC) Yauri to secure the school from banditry attacks.

He explained that digging a ditch round the school would not only secure the college, but it would also give parents a sense of hope and courage to bring their children to the college.

He stressed the need for government to also engage the services of vigilante group to the college to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

The Emir also pledged his total loyalty to the present administration at all levels to pave way for rapid development stressed that supporting government in power was necessary to facilitate execution of meaningful developmental projects across the state.

Abdullahi however said that the essence of his visit was to congratulate the Governor on his success at polls as well as subsequent inauguration as the governor of the state.

He requested for a piece of land for the establishment of a federal institution at Yauri which was lobbied by the member representing the area at the House of Representatives.

The Emir appreciated the governor for appointing an indigene of Yauri emirate as Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), assuring that the appointee would never disappoint the people and the state at large.

In his response, the Governor thanked the Emir for the visit and assured him that his success at polls was a victory for the traditional institutions and the entire people of the state.

According to him, “I want to assure you that this government belongs to all of you. This is what prompted us to make your palaces first place of visit during our electioneering campaign to seek for your blessings and prayers.

“Therefore, I am not surprise with the votes that came from Yauri emirate, because I am a teacher likewise the Emir, that’s why I was very comfortable that we are going to win Yauri,” he said.

The governor assured the Emir that a piece of land would be allocated for the establishment of a federal institution in the area, insisting that land owners in the affected area would be compensated accordingly.

On FGC Yauri, the Governor said they would not allow the College to die, adding that it was a college envy of many other communities, hence the need to accord it special priority.

He said security remained a key priority of the present administration, assuring that Yauri and Zuru emirate were on the top list.