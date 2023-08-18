From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Retired Inspectors General of Police(IGP), have concluded plans to hold a two day retreat in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The two-day Retreat with theme: ‘Intervention Of Ex-Inspectors General of Police For Strategic Contribution To Effective Policing In Nigeria, will holds at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture IITA, Ibadan Oyo State from August 21-23.

The Retreat is expected to attract all retired Inspectors-General of Police; the National Security Adviser, AIG Nuhu Ribadu rtd, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun.

The retreat to be declared open by the Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, will deliberate Several topical papers will feature presentations such as; Current State of Police Preparedness; Issues, Challenges and Prospects and Strategic actions and steps towards restoring NPF’s primacy in internal security architecture of Nigeria;

There will also be a discussion and experience-sharing session on the imperativeness of employing the experiential knowledge of the retired IGPs in the effective management of internal security in Nigeria.

Former IGP, Alhaji Aliyu Attah, who is also the Chairman of the Committee of Retired Inspectors General of Police is the convener of the Retreat, which is the first in the history of the Committee.