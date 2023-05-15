From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A five-day training program on financial management to boost the prudent management of resources and operations for Deputy Defence Advisers/Finance Attachés have opened in Abuja.

The training organized by the Defence Intelligence Agency(DIA), is also aimed at exposing the Defence advisers to the Federal Government public defence policies on accounting processes without infringing on the defence security system.

In his address at the occasion, the Chief of Defence Intelligence(CDI), Major-General Samuel Adebayo, said that the training is geared towards sharpening the professional skills and expertise of the officers in the rendition of accounts and financial administration without compromising security.

He said the theme of the conference “Contemporary Issues in Public Sector Accounting in Nigeria”, is in line with the agency’s training directives for 2023, saying the conference was designed to keep the attachés abreast of contemporary issues regarding financial management in Nigeria.

Gen. ADEBAYO, said “It is pertinent to state that this conference is geared towards promoting the defense attachés system, which is a veritable tool for DIA activities in support of ongoing engagements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“It is based on the foregoing that the agency maintains 25 defense sections in 24 countries with concurrent accreditation to many others to represent the Nigerian Armed Forces in the conduct of military diplomacy, monitor and identify issues of military intelligence and security interests relevant to Nigeria.

He said “I am aware of the challenges being faced by some of your missions due to stringent or unfavorable laws wherein you have to travel across borders to operate your accounts.

“In other instances, banking services are often denied due to poor understanding of the working of our missions.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure you that these challenges are being considered at all levels and all efforts are ongoing to collaborate with the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria to find sustainable solutions to these problems,”.

The CDI, while calling on the resource persons to provide insights on probable solutions to those challenges for the agency to achieve the set target of eliciting optimal performance from the attachés, said the conference was an opportunity for the participants to develop themselves by way of improving their performance, pledging to ensure defence advisers would henceforth be given specific trainings on how to manage finances before posting.

Also speaking, the Director of Finance and Accounts, Commodore Samuel Ngatuwa, said the conference would provide an avenue for the officers to be abreast of current practices in public finance in Nigeria in addition to interacting with the Directorate of Finance for better appreciation of modalities of funding their respective missions.

He said that the training would provided an opportunity for the agency’s finance officers deployed abroad to come home and refresh on the DIA’s mandate for which purpose the missions were established. He said it would also provide a platform for brainstorming, exchanging knowledge, sharing experiences and fostering collaboration among esteemed professionals.

According to him, “The field of public sector finance plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability and effective financial management in government organisations.

“Based on the critical roles you play as finance attachés, it is pertinent that you stay at the fore front in this vital area.

“It is noteworthy that the conference includes a training session aimed at enhancing the performance of the finance attaches in the discharge of their responsibilities and to ensure they continue to conform with guidelines enshrined by the Federal Government of Nigeria in carrying out their duties.