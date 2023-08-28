From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Ahlaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, have appealed to the former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and the former Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), General Martin-Luther Agwai, for support in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation

Badaru, made the appeal when he visited the two leaders in their respective homes in Abuja.

He said that as Defence minister, he would need the constant support, advice and counsel of the two leaders to succeed given security situation in the country.

At the homes of the former Nigerian leaders, the minister intimated them that in view of the task and responsibilities ahead of him in the strategic Ministry, it was necessary for him and his Minister of State to consult and tap from the wisdom and wealth of experience to succeed and restore peace in the country.

Badaru, who said he would not relent in his efforts to consult widely with elders and former Nigerian leaders on how to tackle the current security challenges facing the nation, commended the Former Head of State General Abdulsalam Abubakar who is also the head of ECOWAS special envoy to Niger Republic for his gigiantic efforts to restore peace and overcome the current political impasse in that country.

In their addresses, both leaders commended who President Bola Tinubu, for appointing Badaru as Minister of Defence, described him as a great achiever and wished him a successful tenure.