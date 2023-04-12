From John Adams, Minna

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General T.A Labgaja has declared open this year’s first quarterly Inter-Brigade Competition for Corporals and below in the 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army with a resolve to ensure that all Bandits, Insurgents and other criminal elements operating in the north, especially in the North West part of the country are flush out.

The GOC said that the current security challenges in the country have brought to the fore, the need for the Nigerian Army to continuously reinvigorate its combat training and operations, especially in the aspect of physical fitness, leadership training and Inter-Agency cooperation.

Speaking in Minna on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the three-day inter-Brigade competition being hosted by the 313 Artillery Brigade, Minna, Major-General Lagbaja pointed out that the competition which is meant to enhance the physical fitness of the soldiers couldn’t have come at a better time than now when there are growing concerns on insecurity confronting the country which the Nigerian Army is increasingly engaged.

According to him, physical and mental preparedness is of paramount importance, adding that “this can only be achieved through regular training”, and therefore urged the participants that it is necessary for them to be adequately trained in order to ensure optimal performance at all times, hence the need for the competition to test their preparedness.

He pointed further that the objectives of the competition there is to improve their combat, proficiency, physical fitness, and leadership traits, build team work, endurance and promote esprit de corps amongst the soldiers, adding that “the ultimate aim is to prepare you for battle in view of the present security challenges”.

He urged them to remain resolute in their commitment to the fight aimed at getting rid of any form of armed banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other sundry crimes in the country, stressing that “I, therefore, urged you to conduct yourself professionally throughout the competition.”

Events to be competed for during the three days competition, including drill, obstacle, crossing, map reading, skill at arms, combat run and combat swimming.