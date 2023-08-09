From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has declared its readiness to partner with the Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) for formidable communications infrastructures to boost its security operations across the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who made this known, said the partnership has become necessary given the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Lagbaja, spoke when he received the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT, Engineer Tukur Lawal in his office at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS, while noting that NIGCOMSAT has provided fast, reliable and secured communication to Army formations over the years, said it has impacted positively on the operational efficiency of the Nigerian Army.

While commending the relationship between the Nigerian Army and NIGCOMSAT, the COAS, pledged to sustain the collaboration between the two agencies saying the relationship with the agency has been positively rewarding.

Earlier in his address, Engr Tukur Lawal who commended the Nigerian army for the feedback received on NIGCOMSAT services and the mutual collaboration between the two organizations, said that NIGCOMSAT was established to provide seamless connectivity and satellite communication through technological innovation, saying that it is imperative for NA to collaborate with NIGCOMSAT to promote operational effectiveness and the territorial defence of the nation.

He urged the NA to actively participate in the next satellite launch by the agency in furtherance of national defence and security, through collaborative development of secure communication infrastructure. Both parties maintained that there were areas of challenges, which they both agreed to ameliorate to enhance productivity.