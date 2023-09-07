From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has declared its readiness to partner with the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), and the Defence Space Administration (DSA) to enhance its operations and maintain a formidable presence in the cyber space.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, made this known when he played host in separate meetings, to the Director General, DRDB, Major General Emmanuel Ndagi and Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Abdullahi Shinkafi at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Lagbaja, while noting the enormous task of the DRDB in coordinating Armed Forces of Nigeria’s Research & Development efforts, expressed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to partner the Bureau to sustain ongoing research cum development efforts into Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) apparatus, in order to safe lives and protect equipment in the field.

While noting that shoring up operational efficiency of troops is crucial to the attainment of the constitutional responsibilities of the army to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the COAS, said that partnering DRDB, would provide requisite platform for the army to leverage cutting-edge technologies, strategies and practices to enhance its operations.

In his address, the Director General of DRDB, Major General Emmanuel Ndagi, said their visit to the army headquarters was aimed at strengthening the Bureau’s collaboration with the army stressing that the overarching mandate of the Bureau is to coordinate the Research and Development activities of the Armed Forces, with emphasis on developing indigenous technological capacity.

In a related development, the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja also received in audience the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Shinkafi at the Army Headquarters.

Speaking during the visit, the COAS expressed appreciation for the DSA’s support in providing Space and cyber support to the NA and other Services, noting, that the space and cyber domains are of significant concern in modern warfare. The Army Chief maintained that with the growing prevalence of cyber threats, it is paramount that the NA develops requisite competencies to defend herself against potential cyber threats and attacks.

He assured the DSA of continuous collaboration towards ensuring effective presence in the cyber space. He assured that the DSA’s products would be extended to NA formations and units to facilitate the conduct of Land operations.

The Chief of Defence Space Administration (DSA), Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Shinkafi, had earlier lauded Nigerian Army’s support for infrastructural development and Cyber warfare at the DSA.