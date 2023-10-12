By ABIODUN KOMOLAFE

TEMITOPE Oladipo Fayehun must be pass-

ing through hard times. A native of Ilesa

in Osun State, Fayehun’s ordeal started on

March 2, 2021, when he, alongside others in

his vehicle, fell into the hands of some Fulani

kidnappers along Osogbo-Ibokun-Ilesa Road

in the state. While some of the passengers

were killed and had their corpses dumped in

the forest, others were immediately hauled

into a thick forest. Fayehun fell into the latter

group. But then, that marked the beginning

of a journey that eventually lasted 16 days in

the kidnappers’ den; as expected, under hell-

ish conditions.

Hear Fayehun, in tears: “as part of the

torture, the kidnappers used their boots to

stamp on, and mess my eyes up daily. They

also sealed them with plasters. My left wrist

was dislocated, with other most inhumane

treatment that had better be left unsaid in

the open. After my release, following the pay-

ment of N4 million ransom, I could neither

see objects nor do anything without being

aided; and this made my life a living hell. On

the almost-severed wrist, I was advised to go

for Plaster of Paris (POP) immobilization, to

re-correct the fractured bone. I have yet to do

it.

“I have sold all my property to regain my

health, especially my vision. The last diagno-

sis suggested that I must do an urgent sur-

gical operation on my left eye or risk losing

my sight forever, which is never an option.

In order to escape this damnation, I need

urgent assistance from public-spirited Ni-

gerians so that I can use my two eyes to see

clearly again. The first surgical operation on

the right eye was performed at the Obafemi

Awolowo Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife in April

2022, at a cost of seven hundred and twenty

thousand naira only (N720,000.00). It re-

mains the left eye. But I am at my wits end.

So, I pray Nigerians would come to my aid.”

Of a fact, Fayehun is not the only one in

this unfortunate mess that has pathetically

enveloped Nigeria, our dear Native Land. On

Friday, September 29, 2023, no fewer than

25 choristers of the Christ Apostolic Church,

Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State, were report- edly attacked and kidnapped in the Ose Local

Government Area of the state. Their abductors placed a N50 million ransom on them

before they could smell freedom. On October

4, 2023, gunmen also kidnapped 5 female

students of the Federal University, Dutsinma

in Katsina State.

And the list goes on and on!

Well, like a furious cyclone, insecurity dis-

tracts. When a state fails in manifestation in

terms of its stately attributes, insecurity be-

comes an addendum. It is like bread and but-

ter: they go hand-in-hand. Take, for instance,

when a thug discovers that he is beyond the

reach of the security agents’ handcuffs, those

who may wish to whip him into shape will

only be labouring in vain. When this hap-

pens, one major adverse effect is the initia- tion of hitherto innocent guys. After all, in a

lawless society, being a law-abiding citizen is

a taboo.

With a specific reference to Nigeria, the

plight of kidnap victims is given. Since they

are always subjected to powerlessness, and

are in powerless situations, everything ter-

rible is possible, for the victims lack absolute

control. The tragedy of our system is that

society is becoming increasingly callous. Im-

pliedly, our world is in trouble, should we fail

to reconnect with humanity, for no matter

how good or fantastic a policy or programme

may be, if humanity is missing, then, we a’int

seen nothing yet!

Martin Niemoller’s famous post-war quote,

which begins with “First they came for the so- cialists and I did not speak out …” aptly cap-

tures the complex nature and the uneven tex-

ture of our world. When the central issue of

what to eat has taken over 90% of the society,

society won’t have any excuse again. When

everybody wakes up and the normal concern

of food for the stomach takes pre-eminence,

it becomes a social problem so serious even

for those in leadership positions to compre- hend. But, since they have cold drinks to

sip, they’ll simply go to their refrigerators to

satisfy their thirst while the gathering storm

extends its phalanges to other untested areas;

and this continues until there are deliberate

government interventions.

An assessment of the National Youth Ser-

vice Corps (NYSC) will show clearly that, ob- jectively, Nigerians are not one, because the

issue was never addressed. Unfortunately, we

are all gathered from one corner of the country only to live together without addressing

what made us to gather. The image or focus

changed; it’s the ‘Certificate of Clearance’,

that ‘you have done your bit.’ That’s what

has represented the entire scheme. Uncon-

firmed reports even have it that many corps

members get their certificates of participa-

tion without physically partaking of the man-

datory programme as required by the Act

establishing NYSC. Arguably therefore, if a

prospective female corps member is going to

sleep with a man to get her that certificate,

she will just do it. If her male counterpart is

going to pay, using his ‘chop money’ to get it,

he won’t hesitate to do it. Many reportedly get

their certificates from the Orientation Camps

without getting to their places of primary as-

signment. In fact, school is the best: without

going to the Orientation Camp, and without

knowing anything about its drills, thrills and

frills, one just comes at the end of the service

year to collect one’s certificate and go away.

This has been the trend, year in, year out.

In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.,

“peace is not merely a distant goal that we

seek, but a means by which we arrive at

the goal.” Regrettably, while the scheme

gulps billions of naira each year, nobody has

come open with regard to the measure of its

achievements beyond the usual rhetoric of ‘I

served’, ‘you served’, and ‘we served’; noth- ing beyond the debatable socialization and

inter-ethnic marriages. In other words, what

the Scheme has done to genuinely address

the critical issues surrounding our Nigerian- ness remains to be seen. For God’s sake, who

says Nkechi cannot come from Anambra and

meet her destined heartthrob in Bukkuyum

without the infusion of NYSC? Surely cer-

tainly, until these issues are addressed, the

good Lord, we pray: ‘save us from a point of

no return!’

Niemoller was right: things don’t just hap- pen; they must be addressed. To simply sit

down and begin to think that all things will

suddenly become bright and beautiful can

only amount to jokes taken too far. The more

reason Nigerians don’t have strong support

for, or belief in government policies. They

don’t have reference points or examples of

policies that work to fall back on. Many other

instances have followed but the results have

been similar: creeping frustration and helplessness. What we are saying is that, with the

situation on ground, security is no longer

seen as a responsibility of the government,

not because it is not but because it has not

been objectively tackled; and people are get-

ting used to it. So, once you allow yourself to

be kidnapped, you are on your own. It is as

simple as that!

When former President Olusegun Obasan-

jo’s family was attacked, it didn’t take much

time for Nigeria’s entire security apparat- chik to respond with the fierceness and the

swiftness that the situation demanded. But

for the deadly attack on the then Nigeria’s

First Daughter’s convoy, nobody would have

known that there was a cross-border robbery

kingpin called Hamani Tidjani. But who will

do that on behalf of a poor man? So, every

citizen must come up with his or her own

security measures, or anything that works,

whether it is Ogedengbe Agbogungboro that

one will need to wake up from his eternal

sleep, or conjure the spirit of Moremi Ajasoro

to come to one’s rescue. Depending on where

one’s faith lies, something needs to be done

to watch over one’s household. It is now that

bad!

The brightness and the future of commu-

nal togetherness expressed is given meaning

and intelligibility that government policies

are analyzed, vis-à-vis, the benefits of the peo-

ple. Since those benefits are meant to address

the plights of the people, when one juxtapos- es the benefits with the policy content, one

will know how far the government has gone

to provide governance to the people. Without

doubt, the Nigerian evil, where it came from,

was the ignorant elite who foolishly pushed

for modern ways of life without the people’s

local, inner and moral strengths. They are the

driving force of a stable society. For instance,

once there is instability in communal living,

it spreads like a virus, limited only by the

distance covered by the people or the inter- actions they have all over the world. When

selfishness begins in a community, it takes

over the country in a jiffy. So, it’s no longer an

Ijebuman who lost money. It’s now a general

saying for all the tribes. That’s why one can

say: for Ijebu-Jesa, it is double per Diem!

• KOMOLAFE writes in from Ijebu-Jesa,

• KOMOLAFE writes in from Ijebu-Jesa,

Osun State, Nigeria