By Henry Uche, Lagos

In the midst of socio-economic and political turbulence overwhelming businesses in Nigeria and the world at large, the Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs Holdings Ltd (SHL), John Obaro, has advised businesses to conscientiously deploy innovation, resilience and collaboration to surmount adversities in the business world.

Represented by Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), Deremi Atanda, SystemSpecs boss gave this advice at the 6th Lagos Business School (LBS) MBA entrepreneurship expo and contest held in Lagos recently.

Speaking on “Shaping the Future of Business”, Obaro encouraged entrepreneurs to break barriers and embrace change as a contribution to shaping business for the future.

“Business owners and managers are to pay attention to customers’ changing needs, technological advancements, deliberate value creation, and the influx of a new generation of workers, as these are critical levers that will shape businesses in the future.”

Obaro maintained that while identifying the hurdles that dot the Nigerian business landscape, there are boundless prospects for growth and triumph that the country holds, he counselled that engaging in business endeavours within Nigeria may initially appear daunting; however, it simultaneously unveils substantial avenues for growth and prosperity.

“Nigeria, being a country with emerging potential for business expansion, holds a promising future. As an ambitious young professional, you possess the extraordinary capacity to influence and shape the ever-evolving landscape of the business world.

“In the midst of turbulent times, the profound understanding of our core values acts as a guiding compass that propels us forward in any crisis. By effectively communicating with experienced professionals and fostering a culture of collaboration, we strengthen our path to success,” he added.

The event celebrated and rewarded innovative business ideas and featured five exceptional MBA students from different LBS programmes.