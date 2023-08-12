By Christopher Oji

Few hours after two Policemen were attacked by commercial motorcycle operators (Okada riders), on Thursday at Ijora Olopa, Lagos, one of them have died .

The man died earlier hours of Friday in a hospital,after suffering from excruciating pains from the injuries he sustained, while his colleague, is still battling with death in the same hospital.

It was gathered that on Thursday, Policemen from Iponri Division had gone to enforce law on the ban of Okada riders on restricted routes ,but were resisted by the riders who were armed with dangerous weapons.

Although, the police were armed, but they were overpowered by the Okada riders, who were many their in numbers.

According to a witness, John Madubuike,” Probably, the policemen were instructed by their superior not to shoot at the Okada riders, because I can’t still understand how Okada riders would be hacking their colleagues, and they would be firing into the air to scare the Okada riders,who were desperate. It was the quick intervention of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), that saved the situation and rescued the two policemen ,who were down and out.

” I want to suggest that if the police are not ready to confront the Okada riders, they should remain in their Stations and stop risking their lives. How can the police be treating armed Okada riders with kids gloves and be watching their colleagues being hacked? It is ridiculous. There is no day that they go for the enforcement that the police will not suffer casualty. The irony is that the Okada riders were even boasting that they would finish the police and they would get tired of the enforcement. The Okada riders that I saw ,were battle ready; armed with guns,matchetes , clubs, iron rod, acid , daggers , bottles and other dangerous weapons”

However, Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO)SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed that one or the attacked Policemen have died.

He said,” yes, he couldn’t make it. He was attacked with one other policeman, he died on Friday,but the other one is recouprating in the hospital. We shall continue to maintain law and order in the society. We pray for the repose of the soul of our departed colleague,but his killers must be arrested and be made to face the law”.