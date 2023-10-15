FOLLOWING the injury

he sustained in the game

against Saudi Arabia, Super

Eagles forward Victor Osim-

hen remains a big doubt for

the second friendly against

Mozambique, BSNSports.

com.ng reports.

The Napoli striker was

subbed off early in the sec-

ond half of the game against the Green Falcons due to

an injury he sustained in the

course of the game.

The coach of the Super

Eagles Jose Peseiro has said

Osimhen will undergo an

MRI Scan to ascertain the

level of the injury.

“At this moment, it is my

opinion, will I go and put in a

player with an injury?

A month’s injury, or even two? It is better to put it in

his mind now.

“He is going to do the

test, check, and if it doesn’t

improve, you must expect

the club to make the final

decisions, the club pays the

salary for him.

“Not only for Osimhen

but for our players”, he said

after the game.