FOLLOWING the injury
he sustained in the game
against Saudi Arabia, Super
Eagles forward Victor Osim-
hen remains a big doubt for
the second friendly against
Mozambique, BSNSports.
com.ng reports.
The Napoli striker was
subbed off early in the sec-
ond half of the game against the Green Falcons due to
an injury he sustained in the
course of the game.
The coach of the Super
Eagles Jose Peseiro has said
Osimhen will undergo an
MRI Scan to ascertain the
level of the injury.
“At this moment, it is my
opinion, will I go and put in a
player with an injury?
A month’s injury, or even two? It is better to put it in
his mind now.
“He is going to do the
test, check, and if it doesn’t
improve, you must expect
the club to make the final
decisions, the club pays the
salary for him.
“Not only for Osimhen
but for our players”, he said
after the game.