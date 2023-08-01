The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has signed a contract agreement Ronchess Nigeria Limited for the commencement of phase one of the urban renewal project in Gusua, the state capital.

Phase one of the township project is a road network linking the Government House to the Bello Bara’u roundabout, Tankin Ruwa Road, the old market road and the police station roundabout among others.

The Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement on Tuesday, said the signing of the contract agreement was held at the Council Chambers of the Government House.

He added that infrastructural development is part of the State Government’s resolve aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish and for easier livelihood.

The Statement read in part: “Zamfara State Government signed a contract agreement with a major construction giant, the Ronchess Nigeria Limited to commence phase one of the urban renewal program in the State.

“Governor Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reversing the decay in infrastructure by rebuilding new ones and rehabilitating the old, starting with the State Capital.

“The urban renewal project starting with the township roads in the capital, Gusau is the beginning of the infrastructure development that will cover all local government areas of the state.

“The signing of the contract agreement signifies Zamfara State Government has embarked on a project that will change the narrative for good.

“The government will achieve a lot with the cooperation of the good people of Zamfara State.

“The urban renewal project is one of the strategies employed to actualise the rescue mission.”