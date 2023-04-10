From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The people of Mbieri Community of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State have cried to the Federal and Governor Hope Uzodinma over abandoned projects in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the indigenes, President, Mbieri Summit, Chief Sam Obaji, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said despite its proximity to the Owerri, Imo State capital, the community is repleted with dilapidated infrastructure.

Obaji, who said the ugly situation has led to unemployment, loss of lives and insecurity, also noted that the half-baked projects preceded the administrations of Sam Mbakwe, Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, and Rochas Okorocha.

While presenting videos of erosion-ravaged areas and building blocks covered with grasses, he said: “Today’s press briefing is in line with the Mbieri development spirit which is anchored on uniting our people to see how the lives of our people can be enhanced in terms of social and economic facilities that contribute in job creation youth empowerment, easy movement of man and materials which is facilitated by good roads, health care, education, electricity etc. We are guided in doing these by a number of beliefs thus;

“We believe in section 24 d) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which makes it the duty of every citizen to make positive and useful contribution to the advancement progress and well being of the community where he resides

“We believe that Community development is a process where community members are supported by agencies to identify and take collective action on issues which are important to them

“We also believe that for security to be achieved in communities, welfare including social amenities and infrastructure should be provided.

“A look at the video comprising of serious erosion menace, roads taken over by weeds and grasses, dilapidated educational and health facilities presents a picture of a town that is in need of emergency action to save the people from more hardship and deaths

“Let me inform you all that one of the reasons for holding this briefing is to make a passionate appeal to the Federal and State Governments, and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Mbieri indigenes in Diaspora to come to our aid in at least, road infrastructure.

“As you can see from the video, erosion menace has destroyed communication and movement between villages in Mbieri.

“Some of the villages have been cut off from others, making it difficult for them to move their agricultural products to the markets as was the case in the past.

“The NDDC started a road project from Nkwor Orji to Orie Mbień. However, this project has been abandoned after excavation of the old road which made it worst than it was before the excavation.

“We are therefore, appealing to NDDC to kindly complete the project to alleviate the sufferings of our people.

“We are also using this opportunity to appreciate the effort the present administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma is making in road infrastructure in Owerri town and appeal to him to extend it to Mbieri.

“Since the time of late Dr Sam Mbakwe as the Governor of Imo State, succeeding administrations of Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, and Rochas Okorocha abandoned the roads, educational and health facilities in the town.

“They did not maintain the ones built by Mbakwe administration and did not build new ones, leading to total collapse of social and economic development of the town.

“The consequence of all the above is untold hardship of absence of accessible roads especially during the rainy season, excruciating hunger and poverty and untimely death that has become rampant. Some families in Mbien are now recording two to three death incidents in a month.

“Unfortunately, these unfavourable and unhabitable human conditions have increased the crime rate in the town.

“It is for this reason that we are constrained to appeal to the dynamic Nigerian Media to assist Mberi People publicize the degradation of social and infrastructural facilities in the town and solicit the aid of Federal and State government, NDDC and other Government Agencies, to contribute towards building and rebuilding them to improve the well being of our people.”