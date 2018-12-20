Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians to improve on their technology rather than relying on other countries for building of roads and other infrastructures.

Amaechi, who made this known to journalists while inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan railway construction also explained that the construction of the rail line from Lagos to Abeokuta will soon be completed as it is left with 6 kilometers to Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He hinted that Vice Pesident Yemi Osinbajo will be riding on the train with some ministers by the first week of January as part of the commissioning process before the transport service will be opened for use.

He appreciated the China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation(CCECC) for adhering to the contract schedule. He stated that the construction has created jobs for nine thousand (9000) Nigerians.

“While we are grateful to the Chinese for their technology, we are also saying that Nigerians must learn on how to build good roads and railways for themselves. Other countries are doing it. We cannot continue to rely on other people’s technology. The earlier we learned, the better.

“We are gradually coming to the end of the project. We are 6 km from Abeokota. I have been assured that we will be able to ride from Iju to Abeokuta by the first week of January.

“Our idea is to get it right by rail then we can begin to put the pressure on them to build the stations. They are working, but it is slow. I will tell them to concentrate on the rail, focus on one to the end. When we are using that one, we are building the second”, he said.

However, Amaechi expressed displeasure at the pace of work between Abeokuta to Ibadan, urging the contractors to expedite action.

Meanwhile, Chairman, House committee on Land Transport, Jubrin Abdulmumuni, commended the Minister and his team for a job well done, promising to update the development to the President.

Abdulmumuni advised the Minister not to be deterred by challenges. He said the committee will support him till the completion of the project.

“I must confess that we are very happy with what we have seen, but my disappointment is that what is going on here is under publicized.

“I told my colleagues that I will personally communicate this development to the President and Nigerians should know that a lot of work is going on here.

“Whenever you have this magnitude of work going on, you must have issues, but then with what is going on here the minister deserves commendation,” the lawmaker said.