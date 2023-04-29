….Might withdraw services after 2 weeks

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Resident doctors under the umbrella of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have asked for 200 per cent increase in the gross salary of doctors, in addition to the new allowances.

The doctors pointed the way of dwindling economic situation in the country, the serial abysmal decline naira value which might be worsened by the imminent removal of fuel subsidy, and the consequent damaging effect on the cost of living in the country.

The doctors were, however, unhappy that

despite several engagements by NARD with the government on the need for upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) which was last reviewed over ten years ago, government has neither called NARD nor taken any tangible step in addressing the issue.

The doctors, at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, however, issued a two-week ultimatum beginning from 29th April, 2023, to 13th May, 2023, to enable government resolve all their demands, after which they might not guarantee industrial harmony in the sector nationwide.

The communique of the meeting which was jointly signed by Dr. Orji Emeka Innocent, and Dr. Chikezie Kelechi, President and Secretary-General, respectively; also noted that demand was placed on the National Assembly members to withdraw and jettison the bill by Honorable Ganiyu Johnson, on the perceived enslavement of young doctors in Nigeria.

Other demands are for immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund

(MRTF) in line with the agreements reached at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by

the Federal Ministry of Health and this should be done without further delay.

“NEC demanded the commencement of payment of all salary arrears owed to

members including 2014, 2015, and 2016 salary arrears as well as areas of the

consequential adjustment of the minimum wage.

“NEC demanded immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and complete abolishment of bureaucratic limitations to the immediate replacement of

Doctors who left the system.

“NEC demanded immediate infrastructural development in our various hospitals without

further delay and insists on at least 15 per cent budgetary allocation to health subsequently.

“NEC demanded immediate implementation of CONMESS, Domestication of MRTA, and review of hazard allowance by all the state Governments as well as private tertiary health institutions where any form of residency training is done.

“NEC also demanded immediate commencement of payment of all salary arrears owed to members by the various state Governments, notorious amongst which is the Abia State Government.”