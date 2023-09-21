…demands end to wheat levy, multiple taxation

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Bakers under the umbrella of Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria have decried ailing situation of the baking industry in Nigeria, stating that over 30 per cent of its members have shut their factories in the last five months, resulting in loss of jobs for over five million Nigerians engaged in the industry.

The bakers said that fuel subsidy removal, inflation as well as unaffordable cost of production materials particularly sugar and flour, as well as multiple taxation policies were responsible for the development.

The information was contained in a communiqué released at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Association held in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the National President and Secretary, Alhaji Mansur Umar and Hon Jude Okafor, respectively.

The bakers lamented the multiple taxation policies which, according to them, was suffocating the bakery industry.

They were particularly concerned with several levies placed on wheat, which they said, are responsible for the high cost of bakery products particularly bread.

They thus appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the bakery industry by first putting a stop to multiple revenue/taxation policies which is strongly suffocating the bakery industry.

The bakers, however, promised that despite the unfriendly and suffocating operation environment, they won’t compromise on product quality and service to Nigerians.

Bakers were, however, advised by the Association’s leaders to maintain production in line with NAFDAC standard quality products, irrespective of the challenges currently faced as a result of skyrocketed costs of production.

They also asked the Federal government to intervene on the incessant increase in cost of flour and sugar just like it recently did in the cement industry. “This is more important because food is the first law of the nature as it affect preservation of life.”