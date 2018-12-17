“The urban inflation rate increased by 11.61 percent (year-on-year) in November 2018 from 11.64 percent recorded in October 2018…”

Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that inflation rate in November has moved up to 11.28 percent, 0.02 percent points higher than the 11.26 percent rate recorded in October 2018.

Recall that the inflation rate dropped to 11.26 percent in October from 11.28 percent in September because food prices had a negative inflation between September and October 2018.

But in a statement, at the weekend in Abuja, NBS said that in November, increases were recorded in all classifications of individual consumption according to Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.