From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that elected Senators and House of Representatives members will be issued their certificate of return at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his remarks at the meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Saturday.

Yakubu said that while the Senators-elect will receive their return certificates on Tuesday, their Representatives counterparts will get theirs on Wednesday.

Announcing that supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies, the electoral umpire boss said that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 57 senatorial seats, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 29, and the Labour Party got six, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social DemocraticParty (SDP) got two each, just as All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressive Party (YPP) got one seat each.

In the House of Representatives, according to the commission, APC garnered 162 from the 360 seats, PDP got 102, LP, 34 seats, NNPP 18, APGA four, SPD and ADC got two each, while YPP won one seat.

“In last Saturday’s elections, winners have also been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies. In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared.

“So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

“In terms of party representation, this is the most diverse National Assembly since 1999. Certificates of Return will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 11.00am at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre), Abuja, while members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday March 8, 2023, at 11.00am at the same venue.

“However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests. The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the commission’s website,” he announced.