by Ajiri Daniels

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to appeal the Federal High Court ruling, compelling it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC)?

The commission while acknowledging the receipt of the court order, disclosed that it will take all necessary steps to quash the rulings.

INEC, in a very short message from Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the commission’s chairman, vows never to allow the court order to see the light of the day.

“INEC has been served a copy of the judgement delivered on Thursday by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

“The commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court,” the commission noted in the short message.