From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga, yesterday, tasked Nigerian politicians to learn to accept election failures and successes in good faith so as to grow the nation’s democracy.

He gave the task at a meeting with newsmen in Benin to appreciate them and build on the successes recorded by the commission in the state.

He noted that politicians, after losing elections in certain quarters, begin to rejoice and when they lose in other quarters, complain rather than blaming themselves.

“It was interesting that at some point, when some of the elections were concluded, we had a few protests and interestingly the three political parties that won various seats in the state had at different times complained where they didn’t win.

“I have found it interesting that where they won, they were happy about it, where they didn’t win, in some instances they raised issue about it and I think it is part of the game politicians play that whenever they win it was victory for democracy, it was a reflection of how the people loved and voted for them.

“And when they didn’t win, they would always try to find reasons to excuse themselves and blame everyone apart from themselves. We gave everybody the opportunity to protest at our offices. We listened to them, we received their complaints and there was little we could do about the complaints,” Effanga said.

The REC, while decrying the act of violence during elections, said the country belongs to everyone and must not be burnt down through actions, adding that all must join hands to do the right thing.