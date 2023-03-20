…Fixes new date for suspended Kwande LGA poll

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended further collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states due to the discrepancies in the results from some Local Government Areas.

The suspension was contained in the statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and made available in Abuja after the commission’s meeting to review last Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly election across the cross.

The commission further disclosed that the reports, particularly from Enugu State call for a review of the results of the governorship election from two outstanding Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

According to the statement; “the commission met today, Monday and reviewed the conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa LGA was invaded by thugs on Sunday and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results of the governorship election from the two outstanding LGAs of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa LGA of Abia State and the two outstanding LGAs of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States,” INEC appealed in the statement.

Meanwhile, the commission yesterday also fixed today (Tuesday), as the date for the conduct of the suspended March 18 Benue state governorship election in Kwande LGA of the state.

The statement also issued by the commission, read; “INEC reschedules suspended Kwande LGA poll for Tuesday (REC) Benue State, Sam Egwu, it has advised that the State office is ready to proceed with the rescheduled elections.

“The public may recall that the governorship and State Assembly elections in Kwande LGA of Benue State scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023, had to be suspended.

This decision followed an inadvertent mix-up of some of the sensitive materials for the two State Assembly constituencies in the area that is Kwande East and Kwande West.

“For this reason, voters and stakeholders agreed that the elections should be rescheduled. Consequently, the commission issued a statement that a new date will be announced for the elections.

“After further consultation with stakeholders, our REC in Benue State, Sam Egwu, has advised that the State office is ready to proceed with the rescheduled elections.

Accordingly, the commission approved that the elections shall hold Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The commission appeals to voters in Kwande LGA to troop out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice. Similarly, we call on parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully,” the statement read.