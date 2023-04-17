The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has asked the resident electoral commissioner of Adamawa State, North-East Nigeria, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to stay away from the commission’s office immediately until further notice.

INEC in a letter dated Monday, April 17, 2023, and signed by secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony and made available to sunnewsonline.com has also directed the administrative secretary, in the person of Adamu Gujungu to take full charge of the operations in Adamawa state head office with immediate effect.