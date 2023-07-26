From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complies with the Nasarawa Governorship Election Tribunal’s subpoena on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 submitting vital documents to bolster the Petitioners’ case. Certified true copies of Polling Unit results (forms EC8As) and voters’ registers are admitted as Exhibits, further substantiating Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu’s petition and the PDP’s claims.

The Petitioners’ case was also bolstered by the testimonies of several key witnesses, whose accounts shed light on irregularities during the election process.

One such witness, the Polling Unit Agent for Alwazan Polling Unit Code 009, stated that the election in his unit was won by the PDP, and the results were correctly uploaded on IReV. However, these results were inexplicably excluded from the corresponding Form EC8B for the Sabon Gari Ward in Doma Local Government Area (LGA).

The Petitioners’ ward collation Agent also provided vital testimony, confirming the exclusion of the Alwazan Mada Polling Unit Code 009 result from Form EC8B, which was supposed to be the ward summary. According to him, this omission was a violation of the law.

Furthermore, the Petitioners’ Ashige Ward Collation Agent testified that the elections in 35 Polling Units in Ashige Ward were successfully won by the Petitioners. However, the entire ward’s results were astonishingly and unjustifiably cancelled at the LGA Collation Centre.

These results were not entered into the corresponding Form EC8C for Lafia LGA, as required by law, resulting in their unlawful exclusion from Form EC8D in the overall vote computation for the result declaration.

Each of the Petitioners’ witnesses identified various electoral forms and materials already presented as evidence, which they referenced in their witness depositions.

The tribunal adjourned proceedings for the day after hearing from the four witnesses. The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when the hearing will resume.