From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting in Lafia, made a significant development in the ongoing election petition filed by Dr. David Ombugadu and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal admitted BVAS machines and certified true copies of BVAS Machines screenshot print-outs, showing the accreditation of voters for the 18th March, 2023 Governorship Election in the Polling Units of Ashige Ward, Lafia LGA. These Polling Units had their entire results erroneously canceled by INEC at the Lafia Local Government Collation Centre.

The crucial evidence, BVAS machines, and accreditation screenshot print-outs were presented in court by a representative of INEC, following a subpoena issued on INEC on 12th July 2023, by the tribunal upon the application of the Petitioners. The witness, who had been designated as PW7, provided the court with these critical pieces of evidence.

During the day’s proceedings, other witnesses testified in support of the petition filed by Dr. David Ombugadu and the PDP. The witnesses included the Petitioners’ Agent for Chiroma Ward and the Petitioners’ Lafia LGA Agent for the 2023 Nasarawa State Governorship Election.

Additionally, the PDP Lafia LGA Agent, designated as PW17, informed the court that he had refused to sign the Lafia LGA result summary sheet (Form EC8C). He asserted that the scores transferred from the forms EC8Bs (Ward summaries) did not accurately represent the votes scored by the candidates at the Polling Unit level, as clearly shown on the Polling Unit results (Forms EC8As).

These results corresponded with the I-ReV copies, which were already admitted in evidence before the court.

All the witnesses presented during the proceedings identified and confirmed the electoral forms and materials that had previously been admitted as exhibits. They referred to these materials in their testimonies, providing strong support to the petitioners’ case.

In response to the testimonies of the Petitioners’ witnesses, the tribunal adjourned the matter to Friday, 28th July, for the continuation of the hearing. EC8Bs Discrepancy Highlighted in Lafia LGA Election Case