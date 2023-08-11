From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said the commission is still open to future collaboration with the European Union (EU) despite the complaints that trailed the unfavourable report from the subnational union against the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He stated this at the handover of the innovation technology tools facilitated by Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI) in Abuja, yesterday.

Yakubu said the commission would closely examine the tools with a view to adopting or tweaking them to meet the immediate and emergent challenges in the conduct of elections.

He emphasised that though core electoral activities are funded by the Federal Government as a sovereign responsibility, DAI, however provides support towards capacity building, technical support, printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers.

The electoral umpire boss equally expressed happiness that some of the tools developed in collaboration with DAI are handed over to the commission.

“I would like to thank DAI and the EU-SDGN Project Phase II. The commission is open to future collaboration with the EU through its implementing partners. I must also continue to emphasise that core electoral activities are still funded by the federal government of Nigeria as a sovereign responsibility. It is only funding from government that is received and administered directly by the commission,” he said. Explaining the partnership with EU through DAI, Yakubu said: “This support is designed to address five thematic areas, that is enhancing and strengthening planning and operational capacities; improving the commission’s internal communication and external engagements with stakeholders.

“Others include enhancing the Electoral Institute’s capacity for training and research; assisting in the improvement of legal and policy frameworks for the conduct of elections; and enhancing the development and incorporation of technological innovations.

“Within the current Electoral Cycle, DAI has provided support towards capacity building, technical support, printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers. We are glad that today, some of the tools developed in collaboration with DAI are being handed over to the commission.

“Among these are: the Collation and Returning Officers Management System (CROMS) intended to streamline, simplify and enhance the security, reliability and credibility of the recruitment process for collation and returning officers;

“The Election Results Management System (ERMS) which seeks to ensure a better results management process, enhancing accuracy and creating a repository of election results, something envisaged by Section 62 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 202,” Yakubu said.

He provided more information, noting that; “in developing these tools, DAI consultants worked closely with the technical team and directing staff of the commission. The tools sought to respond to specific challenges encountered in the implementation of electoral activities, thereby bringing technology to enhance the commission’s operational effectiveness.

“The tools therefore offer innovative solutions that could foster efficiency, speed, due diligence, and trust in the electoral process. The tools were not specifically designed for a particular electoral cycle hence their utility to future elections and electoral activities.

“In fact, the support to INEC under EU-SDGN Phase II covers the period 2022-2027 traversing two electoral cycles (2023 and 2027) and includes support to the National Assembly and the Judiciary, political parties, the media, Civil Society organisations (CSOs) and the promotion of inclusivity (women, youth and persons with disability). The commission will closely examine these tools with a view of adopting or tweaking them where necessary to meet the immediate and emergent challenges in the conduct of elections,” he promised.