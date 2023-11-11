From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the abduction of one of its officials on election duty to Sagbama Local Government Area.

The HOD Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah who disclosed this in a press statement said the official, an SPO assigned to Registration Area- 06 in Ossioma in Sagbama was kidnapped at the Amassoma jetty while waiting for a boat.

According to him security agencies have been notified of the development to ensure his rescue and safe return.

He also disclosed that a boat conveying 12 election personnel and materials capsized at Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Ifogah noted that while no life was lost in the boat mishap, however result sheets, power banks and luggage were lost.

He explained that the electoral materials are meant for Registration Area- 17(Koluama) in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Ifogha said that the total number of voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5368 with the total number of OVCs collected standing at 5311.

According to him, INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of the election in the affected areas goes on as planned.