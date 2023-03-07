From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission has asked the Resident Electoral Commission, in charge of Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, to stay away from the commission activities in the state.

In a letter addressed to the commission office in Sokoto state and signed by the Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated 6th March, 2023, the commission also ordered with immediate effect a replacement by the Administrative Secretary of the commission, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa with immediate effects.

According to the letter which was made available to our correspondent by a source in the commission in the state, the commission directs the REC to stay away from office immediately until further notice.

According to the letter with no INEC/SCE/442/V.II, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State, to stay away from the commission’s office in Sokoto State immediately until furthermore notice.

“The administrative secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC, Sokoto State office with immediate effects “

In a separate letter, the commission directs the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take full charge of the commission in the state with immediate effect.

The letter further directed her to liase with the Supervisory National Commissioner, Professor Muhammad Sani Kaita for further clarifications when necessary.

It could be recall that results from the national assembly elections in Sokoto State were yet-be to announced by the electoral body due to violence act and over-votings.