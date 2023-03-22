From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 14 missing Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed for the governorship election in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have been recovered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

RACTech Officer in charged of Naraguta B, Abubakar Huseni, disclosed this, yesterday, at the Jos North INEC office, saying he was given the BVAS on Sunday morning by absconded INEC adhoc staff.

Meanwhile, the Jos North Local Government Technical Supervisor RACTech Officer, Mr. John Sokzen Cornelius, a staff of INEC from the ICT Department (HoU Communication System) said Naraguta B RACTech Officer in question only called him in the early hours of yesterday that he was in possession of the 13 BVAS declared missing.

“To the best of my knowledge, 14 BVAS were missing, 14 officials of 14 Pooling Units (PUs) absconded with our materials including BVAS. The issue was communicated and escalated to the national level. We have been waiting for the security agencies to do their work by helping us to retrieve these materials from the people. So, this morning (Tuesday) my RACTech called me around 8am, three days after and said there was tension that day and they had to run away, but he has retrieve BVAS from the guys that ran away.