The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday finally obeyed the Supreme Court directing it to recognise deregistered Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party.

In a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission hinged the recognition on a result of rigorous judiciary processes.

The commission further noted that it has recognised YP as the 19th political party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.

“INEC met today, Thursday, and among other issues deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

“It will be recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on October 16, 2017.

“Following the commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the commission from deregistering it.

“On appeal by the commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party,” the commission explained in the statement.

Defending the recognition, INEC noted that; “based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.

“Consequently, the commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”