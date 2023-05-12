From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced that it will, today, publish the personal particulars of the candidates participating in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States governorship election.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement disclosed that the publication will be done in the the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states.

The electoral umpire appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the list, particularly, any aspirant who participated in his/her party’s primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination at the Federal High Court.

It also revealed that while 18 political parties have nominated candidates for Kogi governorship, 17 parties nominated for Bayelsa and Imo States.