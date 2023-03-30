From Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Magnus Eze, Enugu , Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi, Abel Leonard, Lafia, Tony John, Port Harcourt, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, presented certificates of return to governors- elect of Kano State, Kano, Oyo, Benue, Ebonyi, Nasarawa and others as well as their deputies and House of Assembly-elects

The colourful ceremonies held amid tight security across the country.

Accompanied by party chieftains and supporters, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his running mate, Aminu Abdulsalam received their certificates in Kano. The governor-elect promised to rededicate himself to the service of the state, saying he would submit himself to the upliftment of the welfare of the people.

He assured that none of his family members would interfere in the running of the affairs of the state as that would be a disservice to the people of the state.

•APC candidate, Gawuna salutes Yusuf

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has congratulated the governr-elect and candidate of the NNPP.

In an audio message recorded in Hausa, Gawuna prayed for Allah to guide the governor-elect to be fair to all while urging his supporters to commit the situation to faith and to Allah.

He recalled that their party had faulted the outcome of the governorship elections and demanded a review of the results in places where lapses were discovered.

He, however, noted that despite this, INEC went ahead to reconfirm its announcement of the winner with issuance of certificate of return.

“I want to remind the people of the state that prior to this moment, we had prayed to Allah to give us victory, if it is in the best interest of all and if it will be otherwise, God Almighty should do the best.”

• Nwifuru hails Ebonyi people

In Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru, his deputy, Patricia Obila and 17 House of Assembly members-elect received their certificates.

Nwifuru commended the people for electing him to govern the state and pledged to run people-oriented administration that would usher in development and prosperity for all.

“I want to assure our religious leaders that they remain the foundation of the success of our dear state, Ebonyi. As a product of divine mandate, our vision, mission and actions will be anchored on the precepts of God to serve the people through sustaining the relationship between Ebonyi State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as our hardworking Divine Mandate Pastors led by our dear sister, the senior pastor of Christ Embassy – Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi, ensuring adequate welfare for our real men of God.”

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Onyeka Ugochi, said the outstanding seven Constituencies would be issued after supplementary elections.

•INEC performed best with use of BVAS –Fubara

Rivers State Governor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara, described the use of Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS) as the best electoral innovation by INEC.

He made the remark after receiving his Certificate-of-Return from INEC National Commissioner Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, in Port Harcourt.

He also called for training of INEC personnel and ad hoc staff for effective use of BVAS machine in future polls.

He commended Rivers electorate for voting massively for him, his deputy and other PDP candidates.

According to him, his emergence is a resounding reaffirmation of Rivers’ people support for continuity and consolidation of the New Rivers vision of the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.

He extended the Olive branch to the candidates of other political parties as he urged the opposition to join his incoming administration to build a better and progressive Rivers State.

•Alia, deputy, Sam Ode, others

INEC also presented Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, his deputy, Mr. Sam Ode and House of Assembly members-elect their certificate in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Speaking during the event, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Sam Egwu, urged the governor-elect to focus on delivering good governance to the people of the state.

In his response, Rev. Fr. Alia expressed confident that the members-elect would provide work-friendly environment.

“I remain hopeful in an assembly that will produce and create avenues for peace, economic growth by making all assertions meaningful for the state. Will apply this trust maximally, optimally to the benefit of the State. We will not take this trust of yours for granted. We remain indebted to all who make this day possible.”

House of Representatives elect for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Mrs. Regina Akume, encouraged the people to support the governor-elect to deliver on his mandate.

•REC tasks Makinde, Assembly members-elect

Governor Seyi Makinde and 32 lawmakers-elect also received their certificate at a ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The presentation was supervised by Mr. Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos states.

He said the commission would continue to conduct free and credible elections no matter any odd encounter during process.

He attributed the success of the general election to early preparations embarked upon immediately after the 2019 general elections.

•Sule promises inclusive govt

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said he has the capacity and capability and was ready to lead from the front to do his best to embrace every citizen in governance.

He thanked people of the state, campaign council, party’s critical stakeholders, saying his victory was made possible by their support.

He called on all citizens to support his administration, noting that he believed strongly that all had roles to play in creating the kind of Nasarawa they desired.

“For us, the elections have come and gone, we believe strongly that we are all winners and Nasarawa is the better for it, therefore it is time to drop the animosity and time to do away with divisive rhetoric.” He warned that government shall not hesitate to do whatever necessary within the provision of the laws to take on any person or group of persons working to truncate the peace in the state.

The commission also presented certificates of return to the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi and other 23 members-elect.

•2 members-elect absent in Delta

Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori led the deputy governor-elect, Monday Onyeme and 27 members-elect to receive their certificates from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawmakers-elect for Oshimili South and Ethiope West constituencies were absent during the presentation.

Oborevwori disclosed that a transition committee would be unveiled to midwife his inauguration.

He said his victory at the polls was not a surprise, noting that Deltans were “happy with the excellent performance of Governor Okowa.”

The incumbent Speaker of the state House of Assembly, assured Deltans that their labour would not be in vain.

•Enugu people’s mandate to me must be recovered –Edeoga

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, has assured that he was not disposed to any form of negotiation concerning their mandate to him on March 18 to become their governor.

Edeoga, who said that it was ‘’no retreat, no surrender,’’ reiterated his resolve to use every legal means to reclaim his mandate. He spoke while celebrating the victory of Obinna Ijere, after his eventual declaration as winner of the Udenu State Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He declared that there would be no negotiation with anyone, since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), brazenly stole the mandate given to him by the people of the state.

“This is the 9th day they seized your victory after the election, but today they have announced you the winner. God’s power is more than human power. Anybody holding what does not belong to him, must release it when hands started paining them.

“This is my first outing since the election, since they temporarily stole our mandate. Since then, I have been in my house but I am here to celebrate with elected House of Assembly member in Udenu LGA.

“We have to be in mood of prayer always, asking God for favour and mercy because there is never a time the power of man will overpower God’s power. They are trying to thwart the truth, they are running to Abuja and other places to forestall our victory but Enugu State had cast vote and the vote was for Labour Party, LP, and Chijioke Edeoga.”

•PRP rejects result

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chris Agu, has rejected the outcome.

He accused INEC of suppressing his votes in the final results tallied at its state headquarters, Enugu.

Director of Research and Publicity of the Chris Agu Governorship Campaign Organisation, Obiechina Ezeofor, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, claimed that results from the field showed that the party’s candidate got over 57,000 votes while a slightly above 800 votes was allocated to it by INEC.

Ezeofor said the development showed that the poll was compromised by INEC and urged the election management body to redress the anomaly or be slammed with legal action.

“We also condemn the financial inducements, intimidation and threats by the Labour Party and PDP on the state eve and the election day proper, of which some community and religious leaders in my own community, Ngwo, were threatened by some party stalwarts.

“We urge the INEC to redeem its battered image by righting the wrongs they have committed against PRP and some other aggrieved parties in the state. This, we believe, if done urgently will restore confidence on the electorate.

“It is our intention to inform the general public that PRP will be left with no option than to take a legal action if INEC failed to address this matter,” the PRP stated.

He thanked the people of Enugu State and their teeming supporters in particular for voting massively for Agu, regretting that INEC betrayed the people’s trust.