The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed this weekend’s proposed governorship and State Assembly elections to March 18, 2023.

It rose from several hours meeting hinging the postponement on its inability to promptly commence the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the February 25 presidential election to enable it use them for the state elections.

INEC was earlier restrained from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies (CTC) issued to candidates challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC), sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, had on Wednesday, gave INEC the nod to reconfigure the BVAS machines used for the presidential election.

However, the commission, it was gathered, needs more days before the machines are reconfigured for the states elections.

Confirming the development, Head, INEC Voter Education, Gender & Civil Society Organisation, Akure, Ondo State, Funke Segun-Osifeso, described it circumstances beyond the commission.