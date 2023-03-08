From Desmond Mgboh Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) is to conduct supplementary elections in Doguwa / Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.of Kano State.

Results earlier announced in the Constituency in favor of the embattlled House Majority Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa were stepped down by INEC following an affirmation by the Returning Officer , Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai that they were declared under duress.

In the reviewed results for the Constituency announced by the Returning Officer on Wednesday. he disclosed that APC polled a total of 39,732, NNPP 34, 798 votes, while PDP got 7,091 votes.

He declared that results in 13 polling units were cancelled, adding that the total number of votes domiciled in the cancelled polling units were more than the margin of vote difference between APC and NNPP in the elections.

He explained that the total number of PVC’s collected in the 13 cancelled polling units stood at 6,917 as against the 4934 votes difference between APC and NNPP.

He said INEC will.comduct supplementary elections in the13 polling units to determine the winner of the February 25, Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency polls.