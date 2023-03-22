…Collation to commence by 4pm

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted suspension on the collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu States.

INEC noted that after carrying out a review of the collation processes in both States, it has now ordered for the commencement of the collation by 4pm today, Wednesday.

The commission, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, appreciated the patience and understanding of the people of both states.

“It will be recalled that the commission met on Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the commission took the decision to suspend further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States in order to carry out a review of the collation processes in both States.

“The commission has concluded the review. Consequently, the collation of results for the governorship election in both Abia and Enugu States will continue today 22nd March 2023.

“The commission appreciates the patience and understanding of the people of both states as we conclude the collation processes,” the statement read.