• Commission suspends him for usurping Returning Officer’s powers

• PDP supporters protest, demand announcement of result

From RomanusUgwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, bared its fangs on its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, for illegally announcing the All Progressives Candidate (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, as winner of the governorship poll conducted last Saturday.

The commission in a letter dated April 17 and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, suspended Yunusa-Ari indefinitely and ordered him to stay away from its office in Yola.

The commission also ordered the Administrative Secretary in Adamawa to take charge of the running of the office in the state. .

The letter read: “I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State, should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice. The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”

Yunusa-Ari on Saturday had declared the APC candidate winner of the Adamawa State governorship election while the process of results collation from about 10 local governments were yet to be concluded.

INEC, however, swiftly declared his action null and void, suspended the result collation process and directed him and all those involved in the illegal action to report to Abuja.

Its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye, in a letter queried the declaration of election results by the REC, a responsibility statutorily assigned to the the returning officer, and not the resident electoral commissioner.

Meanwhile, Adamawa state chapter of PDP has issued a 72 hours ultimatum to INEC to resume collation of results and complete the process of the supplementary governorship election in the state.

The party stated this during a demonstration over the crisis trailing the gubernatorial election in the state, yesterday.

The protesters who marched through the streets of Yola, capital of Adamawa, yesterday, called on INEC to declare Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, candidate of the party as winner of the poll.

During a protest march to INEC headquarters in Yola, spokesman of the PDP in the state, Felix Tangwami who led a protest, said the party and its supporters have been pushed to the wall over the supplementary election saga and that it was time INEC brings the process to an end.

The protesters displayed various placards some of the read: “enough of supplementary saga,” “INEC declare the Adamawa governorship results now or never,” “Adamawa Rec must go”, “Adamawa is not for sale”, “INEC the world is watching”, “Do the right thing, declare PDP winner”, “Fintiri won,”among others.

They said if their demands were not met, they may be forced to take other decisive actions after the expiration of the ultimatum.

Also reacting, , senator representing Southern Adamawa, Binos Yaroe, blamed INEC for deliberately causing the confusion and attempting to throw Adamawa into a state of confusion and chaos.

“INEC needs to urgently take steps to repair its damaged reputation by handing over Malam Hudu for thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution for attempting to cause an insurrection in Adamawa State. INEC should also, after listening to its officials summoned to Abuja, direct them to return to Adamawa a complete the collation of the outstanding results, and declare the winner without delay,” he said.

In the same vein, Nigeria’s former Minister of Health and PDP’s governorship Returning Officer, Dr. Idi Aliyu Hong, said a major disaster was averted by INEC for quickly cancelling Hudu’s rebellious acts.

On Sunday, Hudu Yunusa Ari, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in the state, declared Aisha Binani Dahiru, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election, sparking controversy in the state and country.