From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday failed to open its defence before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi.

Lead counsel to the electoral body, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), who blamed the development on the absence of its first witness, told the court that although his client plans to call three witnesses within three days, the one slated for today is unavailable because of some family issues.

The Commission consequently applied for an adjournment till Tuesday to enable the witness to attend court.

In their response to the request by Mahmoud, counsel to other parties in the case – Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, for Obi/LP, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) – did not object.

In his short ruling, the Presiding Justice, Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned till Tuesday at 9 am for hearing.

Meanwhile, the court has risen to now reconvene by 2 pm for the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).