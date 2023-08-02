From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State has been shrouded in controversy as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faces tough questions at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal, sitting in Lafia, delved into the conduct of the election, as the parties involved presented their arguments during cross-examinations.

Mr Godwin Udo Idiong, head of INEC’s ICT, testified before the tribunal, insisting that the election was conducted fairly and in substantial compliance with the commission’s guidelines and electoral law. However, during the proceedings, surprising revelations unfolded, leading to further scrutiny of the election process.

The tribunal heard that the petitioner’s counsel, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa SAN, sought to present evidence in support of their case, with documents from INEC. The INEC counsel and respondents’ counsels objected to the admissibility of the documents, but the tribunal chairman, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, eventually marked them as exhibits.

The focal point of contention was the number of Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines provided by INEC. According to Mr Idiong, out of the 218 BVAS machines demanded by the tribunal, the commission managed to produce only 207 for Ashigye and Ciroma wards. When questioned about the remaining machines, Mr Idiong explained that three of them had no registered voters, and eight were snatched away during the election.

He further revealed that on the day of the election, the BVAS machines were operated by INEC presiding officers, and later, the BVAS machine IDs were sent to the INEC headquarters in Abuja for reactivation. This explanation raised eyebrows, as the unavailability and loss of BVAS machines raised questions about the credibility of the election.

The proceedings were not without objections from the respondents’ counsels, who argued against recalling Mr Idiong as a witness. However, the petitioner’s counsel secured the tribunal’s approval to proceed with his testimony, and the evidence was admitted.

As the case adjourned to Wednesday, 2nd August 2023, tensions remain high, and the outcome of this tribunal could have significant implications on the credibility of the Nasarawa State Governorship election. Both sides are expected to present their written addresses, providing further insights into the case.

Nasarawa citizens eagerly await the conclusion of these proceedings, hoping for justice and transparency to be served in the aftermath of a tightly contested election.