Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Independent National Assembly Commission INEC has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Col Kefas Agbu as winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Taraba State.

Agbu polled a total of 257,926 votes to defeat the candidates of NNPP Professor Sani Yahaya who got 202,278 and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of APC who polled 141,592 votes.

The returning officer for the State Gubernatorial election Professor Muhammed Ahmed Abdulaziz who declared the results said that the PDP candidate, haven won majority votes and satisfied all requirements by law is declared winner of the Saturday polls and returned elected.

Our Correspondent reports that the ruling PDP had earlier raised alarm over plans to manipulate the election result following what they called “unnecessary delay in declaration”.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect Col Kefas Agbu has described his victory as a triumph of the people’s will.

Agbu who said that the battle was a very tough one said that in every contest, there is bound to be a winner and urged all the contestants to join hands the build a Taraba of the future.

The State governor Darius Ishaku on his part congratulated the governor elect and said that he was happy to be handing over to another PDP governor.

Daily Sun reports that the PDP has ruled the state exclusively since the return to democracy in 1999.