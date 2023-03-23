•Ikpeazu, Onuoha, COSEYL hail Otti, gov-elect

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Labour Party (LP), yesterday, ended the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 24 years rule in Abia State, as the Independent National Electorial Commission (INEC) declared Dr. Alex Otti, governor-elect. The electoral umpire also declared Peter Mbah of the PDP winner in Enugu State. Mbah polled 160, 895 votes to beat the LP candidate who scored 157,552 votes.

Otti scored 175,465 votes to defeated Okey Ahaiwe of the PDP who scored 88,529 votes.

The Returning Officer for Abia, Prof. Nnenna Oti, said after reviewing and collating the contentious Obingwa LGA votes, the LP candidate satisfied the constitutional requirement to be declared winner.

Declaration of the winner of the election in Abia was delayed for five days as a result of the controversial 108,000 votes from Obingwa LGA, homestead of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, which was rejected by the Returning Officer who incidentally alerted Abuja on the development. After INEC officials from Abia were invited to Abuja and the result reviewed, it was discovered by INEC that Obingwa had 20,000 valid votes.

Out of the valid votes, PDP scored 9,962 and not 108,000, while LP got 3,772 in Obingwa.

“We have broken down the gates of hell in Abia State and set the people free,” Otti said in his acceptance speech.

He regretted that Abia has been held captive for many years by enemies of the state and agents of PDP.

He stated that the task of rebuilding Abia was enormous, adding that, “we must take back our state.”

Otti who dedicated his victory to God and Abians, extended hands of fellowship to those wronged as he said he would not embark on vendetta mission.

He promised to pay workers and pensioners promptly while assuring that Abia would witness quantum leap in infrastructural development. He pledged that no section of the state would be left undeveloped under his watch as Abia Governor, including tackling the erosion menace in Abia.

Otti promised that the era of profligacy was over in Abia assuring that every money accruing to the state would be used for the benefit of the people.

Immediately Otti was declared winner, wild jubilations erupted in every part of the state as people celebrated along the streets of major cities.

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the governor-elect. In the message signed by the media aide, Onyebuchi Ememanka, he noted that Oti has fought a long battle over a very long period of time and deserved commendation for his staying power and resilience.

“Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Dr Alex Otti on his hard fought victory. In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our state, the Governor elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State.”

He equally saluted candidates of other parties who took part in the election, for their doggedness.

He stated that the governor-elect should be given an enabling environment to run the affairs of state from May 29, and advised other candidates not to distract him with court cases.

“Having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance.

“Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance.”

He promised to put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to that of Otti.

Also, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bishop Sunday N. Onuoha, said the declaration of Otti was a victory for all Abians.

He noted pattern of votes cast at the election was an indication that the people desired a change.

“Irrespective of political affiliations, this victory is a victory for all and a clear indication that Abians want change and are expectant of a difference.”

He urged Otti not to pursue personal aggrandisement but hit the ground running

In its congratulatory message, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL said the LP candidate’s resilience and faith in the electoral process showed he was determined to bring his wealth of experience to bear to make the state better.

“We commend Abians who defied the harsh weather and came out to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for Dr. Alex Otti to lead Abia State as their Governor.”

It called on the governor-elect to serve the people well, using his wide knowledge and experience in socio-economic and political management to redirect and develop Abia, in view of the free mandate given to him by the indigenes and other residents of the State.

COSEYL also commended the Abia State Returning officer of INEC, Professor Nnenna Otti, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), who made what it said was a remarkable history by proving to the entire world, that honesty and integrity pays.