From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Musa Wakili Nakwada, the current member representing Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi state House of Assembly has been reelected.

Announcing the result at the (INEC) Office in Bogoro local government area, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Ahmad S. Muhammad, said the candidate of the People’s.Democratuc Party PDP polled a total of 13, 834 votes to defeat his closest rival, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bulus Iliya who scored 12,991 votes.

Muhammed disclosed that Bulus Philip Dinki of the New Nigerian People’s Party NNPP polled a total number of 3363 votes to emerge a distant third.