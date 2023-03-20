From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has declared Sen Bassey Otu of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election held in Cross River.

Announcing the result in Calabar on Monday, the state Collation Officer for Governorship Election, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, said Sen. Bassey Edet Otu of the APC polled a total of 258,619 votes to defeat his closest rival, Prof. Sandy Onor, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that scored179, 636 votes.

78983 votes.

He said elections were cancelled in some polling units because of insecurity, disclosing that those units have a total of 44,486 votes which cannot validate the total votes scored by the APC candidate.

According to Prof Adias, “having polled the highest number of votes cast, Sen. Bassey Edet Otu of APC is hereby declared winner of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election held in Cross River State.”

11 parties took part in the governorship election in the state and they include AA 405, ADC 1620, APC 258,619, LP 5957, NRN 441, PDP 179, 636, PRP 3052, SDP 628 and YPP 333.

He said: “The state has total registered voters of 1,766,466, accredited voters 466, 294, valid votes 451,933, rejected votes 8,923 and total valid votes of 460,856.”

With the declaration, APC won in 15 local government areas while PDP won only 3 out of the 18 local government areas that make up the state.

APC won 7 National Assembly seats in the state leaving PDP with 3 seats and LP 1 seat.