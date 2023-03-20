From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has emerged as the winner of the recently concluded governorship election in Nasarawa state.

The result of the election was announced in the early hours of Monday by Prof Tanko Ishaya, the Returning Officer for the election.

According to Prof Ishaya, out of the 1,899,244 registered voters in the state, 668,978 were accredited to vote in the election.

The APC, which is Governor Sule’s party, polled a total of 347,209 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 283,016 votes with a difference of 64 votes.

The Nasarawa state governorship election is one of several gubernatorial contests that have taken place across Nigeria in recent weeks.